Pitman: A perfect Pompey day

Brett Pitman saluted Pompey’s perfect day at the dawn of a new era.

The Blues’ marquee summer signing got both goals as his side picked up a 2-0 opening-day win against Rochdale.

It meant a successful conclusion to the maiden game in charge for Kenny Jackett on his side’s first outing in League One.

And it delivered a maximum return for Michael Eisner in his first game at the helm since securing his £5.67m purchase of Pompey.

Dale gave Jackett’s men a strong test, despite being reduced to 10 men after 21 minutes following Keith Keane’s professional foul on Conor Chaplin.

Pitman made the breakthrough 34 seconds after the restart on his competitive debut, following his arrival from Ipswich Town.

He rounded off the win in stoppage-time with a clinical header in front of a crowd of 18,009.

The 29-year-old savoured the occasion but stressed there’s a lot of work ahead for his side.

Pitman said: ‘It’s nice to get a win and it’s nicer still to get a couple of goals on my debut.

‘The most important thing, though, was the team winning.

‘There’s always expectancy and perhaps the sending off didn’t help us.

‘People maybe thought we’d just roll them over at that point and it’s never the case.

‘The gaffer told us to keep going and move the ball a bit quicker at half-time.

‘We had to keep going, switching the play and scoring so early in the second half helped.

‘But what mattered was getting off to a winning start and picking up three points, which was ideal.

‘I’d like to think if I get chances I’ll score goals.

‘It’s the same for Conor, Kal, Kyle and the rest. There are goals in the team if we get good chances.

‘We are a work in progress. The manager’s had five weeks to get his ideas across.

‘It’s going to be a work in progress but if we can take his ideas on board that’s the most important thing.

‘He wants to get us playing winning football the right way. That’s the aim.’

Pitman wore the captain’s armband after being given the honour by Jackett in pre-season. It’s a status the striker is happy to receive but he stated he will not change the way he operates.

Pitman said: It’s a massive club and a privilege to be named captain.

‘It won’t change how I am on the pitch, though.

‘If something needs saying I would have said it whether I was captain or not.

‘I like to think I’m quite vocal. I try to lead and lead by example.

‘Obviously, I’m learning on the job but it’s enjoyable.

‘I maybe didn’t expect it but we’ve got a young squad here.

‘The average age is low and there was a young team out there. There’s Baker and Gaz (Roberts) but not too many older. I’m enjoying it.’