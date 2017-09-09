Pitman and Chaplin earn Pompey deserved victory at Wimbledon

Have your say

Pompey recorded their first win since the opening day of the season with a 2-0 victory at AFC Wimbledon.

A Brett Pitman penalty and a strike from Conor Chaplin ensured the Blues picked up all three points at Kingsmeadow.

The opening exchanges were fairly even with the Dons’ Dean Parrett having the first sight on goal in the 21st minute but his right-foot effort went wide of the post.

Pitman missed a decent chance on the half-hour mark but soon made amends.

On 36 minutes, Nathan Thompson sent a long ball towards the head the Blues skipper.

Pitman was nudged in the back by Barry Fuller with the referee immediately pointing to the spot.

Striker Pitman stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent George Long the wrong way to open the scoring.

Chaplin replaced Hawkins after the restart and the Academy product took just five minutes to make his mark.

Kennedy’s ball found Chaplin at the back post and the Worthing youngster slid his effort home from an acute angle to double the visitors’ lead.

Pompey counted themselves lucky in the 59th minute when the ball fell kindly to Kyle Taylor.

The Wimbledon substitute went around Luke McGee but Taylor lost his footing when he was about to pull the trigger.

Pompey were content with keeping the ball from most of the second period and on 78 minutes Adam May’s half-volley had Long back-peddling to tip the effort over the bar.

Wimbledon rarely threatened Pompey’s goal and Kenny Jackett’s side recorded a well-deserved victory.