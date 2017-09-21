Pitman has the nose for Pompey battle

Brett Pitman went through the pain barrier to ensure Pompey picked up three points last weekend.

And the Blues captain was wearing his war wounds today as he prepared to face Scunthorpe.

Pitman was sporting two shiners and cuts across his broken nose in an interview with Pompey’s YouTube channel.

That’s not going to stop him appearing up front against the Iron tomorrow, although an operation is in the pipeline.

You could say Pompey fans ‘nose’ it’s an heroic effort from their skipper...