Pitman: Pompey still a work in progress despite Dons win

Have your say

Brett Pitman toasted Pompey’s victory at AFC Wimbledon but insisted: We are still a work in progress.

The Blues earned their second win of the season with a 2-0 success at Kingsmeadow on Saturday.

Pitman fired home a 38th-minute penalty before Conor Chaplin came off the bench to score five minutes after the restart.

It was Pompey’s first victory in all competitions since the opening day of the League One campaign – a winless streak that lasted 35 days in total.

Kenny Jackett has completely transformed the team that won the League Two title last season.

Christian Burgess and Matt Clarke were the only regulars from last term who started against Wimbledon.

Pitman was pleased with the Blues’ performance but believes his side are yet to reach their potential.

The Pompey captain said: ‘It was nice to come away from home and get a win.

‘However, we have said we are a work in progress having made a few signings on deadline day.

‘They all came in to play against Wimbledon and performed well.

‘It’s still going to take time for us.

‘We are a new team with a new manager who has new ideas.

‘It will not come over six, seven, eight games for us, it will be longer than that.

‘So if we can pick up as many points as we can during that time then it will be great.’

Pitman was the maker and taker of Pompey’s opener at Kingsmeadow.

When he climbed to meet Nathan Thompson’s raking ball, the striker was pushed in the back by Barry Fuller.

Although the home fans disagreed with the decision, referee Kevin Johnson immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

Pitman then stepped up to rifle the ball past George Long for his fourth goal of the season.

The Pompey skipper is adamant he was fouled.

He will lead his side out at Northampton Town tomorrow night (7.45pm).

They will be looking to pick up back-to-back victories with a win at Sixfields.

And the former Bournemouth forward is looking for to the Cobblers clash.

‘It was definitely a push in the back,’ Pitman added.

‘I was just about to head the ball and the lad gave me a good shove.

‘It’s nice to score but it’s more important to win and we were happy to pick up the three points.

‘Hopefully Northampton is a way of building a bit of momentum, although we are a work in progress.

‘It will be a tough game and they won on Saturday (against Doncaster) under new boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

‘Whenever you go to a side with a new manager, it’s always difficult.

‘They will be hard to beat but so were Wimbledon. We’ll go there for three points.’