Brett Pitman makes his return for Pompey today - but is named on the bench.

Pitman is deemed to be fit after his knee operation, but is not risked from the start at Ewood Park.

Pompey make one change to the starting XI from the defeat at Doncaster, with Jamal Lowe replacing Gareth Evans.

Kyle Bennett continues for the Blues as he goes up against brother Elliott Bennett.

Rovers make two changes as Harry Chapman and Paul Downing replace Marcus Antonsson and Paul Caddis.