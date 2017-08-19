Pitman to the rescue for Pompey

Have your say

Pompey came from a goal down to rescue a point against Walsall at Fraton Park.

Brett Pitman salvaged his side a share of the spoils from the penalty spot, after Luke Leahy opened the scoring for the visitors two minutes after half-time.

Walsall had the best chance of the first half on 15 minutes, when Leahy met James Wilson’s floating delivery but headed inches wide.

Pompey gradually started to see more of the ball and Pitman’s goalbound header was blocked by Shaun Donnellan in the 31st minute.

However, the Saddlers took the lead two minutes after the restart.

A driving ball across goal from Wilson found an unmarked Leahy, who finished from close range.

Amadou Bakayoko almost doubled the visitors’ lead on 68 minutes when he was slipped in by Erhyn Oztumer.

But Luke McGee produced a good stop with his feet, before Christian Burgess blocked the second effort.

Nicke Kabamba replaced Kal Naismith for his maiden League One appearance and won Pompey a penalty after being brought down by Walsall goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

Pitman stepped up and smashed his effort past the stretching goalkeeper’s left-hand post to level the match 16 minutes from time.

The Pompey skipper almost gave his side the lead on 80 minutes when he floated his 20-yard curling effort just over the bar.

Pitman then almost converted Adam May’s perfectly-weighted ball into the back of the next six minutes later.

A point was about deserved for Kenny Jackett’s men as they battled back to avoid successive League One defeats.