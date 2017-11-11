Pitman wins it for Pompey at Pool

Have your say

A Brett Pitman double inspired Pompey to a 3-2 victory at Blackpool.

Ben Close also netted his maiden Blues goal as Kenny Jackett’s men ended a three-match losing streak in League One in what was a thrilling second-half encounter at Bloomfield Road.

Pompey had their best chance of a low-key first half in the 24th minute, when Close stung a right-footed effort just past the far post from 25 yards.

But the game sprung into life after the restart, with the visitors taking the lead on 52 minutes.

Former Pompey loanee keeper Ryan Allsop could only parry Close’s deflected effort as far as Pitman, who reacted first to steer his left-footed effort into the top right-hand cornerof the net.

And the Blues should have doubled their lead in the 70th minute, when Christian Burgess guided Kal Naismith’s corner wide.

Pompey paid the price and were pegged back four minutes later.

Viv Solomon-Otabor tormented Jackett’s troops all afternoon and got his reward when debutant Dolly Menga picked out the 21-year-old Birmingham loanee, who steered his shot beyond keeper Luke McGee on 74 minutes.

However, the Blues regained their composure to restore their advantage with 10 minutes remaining.

Pitman’s header was kept out by superbly Allsop, but after the Tangerines failed to clear their lines, Close crashed home his maiden goal.

Yet there was another twist in a pulsating second half. Jimmy Ryan whipped in a dangerous free-kick and Oli Hawkins headed into his own net.

However, the Blues refused to back down and their perseverance paid off.

Burgess cleverly headed a ball across goal to Pitman, who nodded his close-range effort home.

Gary Bowyer’s men pushed for a third but Pompey refused to back down and hung on for a much-needed victory.