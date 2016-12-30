Point for Pompey at foggy Yeovil

Pompey brought 2016 to a close with a goalless draw at a foggy Yeovil.

Neither side could find a way to break the deadlock at a wintry Huish Park as the Blues closed the gap on the top three to four points with the stalemate in Somerset.

With the game in doubt in the build up to kick-off, Pompey adapted to the conditions better and quickly set the pace in front of Yeovil’s biggest gate of the season.

Kal Naismith drilled an effort over the bar from an acute angle on three minutes, before Matt Clarke failed to find the target from a header when well positioned.

Michael Smith also went close with a headed effort, while Carl Baker had an appeal for a penalty turned down as the hosts struggled in the fog.

Otis Khan and Alex Lawless eventually registered for Yeovil after the half-hour mark but there was nothing to really test Blues keeper David Forde.

Noel Hunt tried his luck from with half-time approaching, rifling an effort straight at home keeper Artur Krysiak.

Meanwhile a Michael Doyle stinger from 25 yards failed to trouble Krysiak right before the break, after Tahvon Campbell turned and shot straight at Forde from inside the six-yard box moments later.

The Huish Park fog failed to relent after the restart, but the game became more open as both teams sought to end a year on a high.

Hunt and Baker fired goalwards without any luck, while the hosts’ Kevin Dawson’s daisy-cutter tested Forde’s concentration.

The midfielder then had an effort cleared off the line by the alert Christian Burgess, before Ryan Dickson did the same at the other end after substitute Kyle Bennett set Enda Stevens free down the left.

Yeovil thought they had won the game with six minutes remaining when Khan burst through and fired goalwards.

However, his effort smashed against the woodwork and bounced to safety as Pompey ended 2016 with an away point.