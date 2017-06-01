Poll result: Pompey fans want Jackett

THE Fratton faithful have had their say on who they want to succeed Paul Cook as Pompey boss.

And over half reckon Kenny Jackett should get the job.

The News ran a poll on portsmouth.co.uk asking Blues fans who their pick would be if they were in chief executive Mark Catlin’s shoes.

Thousands voted and 53 per cent of participants put Jackett at the top of their wish list.

The ex-Millwall boss is currently employed by Spurs’ Academy having left his last managerial post at Rotherham in November.

Jackett is being heavily linked with the Fratton Park job and talks with Pompey officials are ongoing.

Second place went to Michael Appleton, with 15 per cent of supporters keen to see him return to P04.

Fans were frustrated how he left in November 2012 for Blackpool, despite insisting he was going nowhere.

But some members of the Fratton faithful have seemingly forgiven him.

Appleton has enjoyed a successful spell at Oxford United having achieved promotion from League Two in the 2015-16 season, before guiding the U’s to an eighth-placed finish in the third tier last term.

Paul Tisdale was on the Blues’ initial shortlist and eight per cent of voters would like him to leave Exeter for the Fratton Park

Fourth-placed Bristol Rovers’ Darrell Clarke gained five per cent of votes.

He worked with Pompey Academy boss Mikey Harris when the duo were at Salisbury.

Gary Bowyer, who achieved promotion from League Two with Blackpool via the play-offs, received two per cent.

The remaining 17 per cent of votes went to other potential candidates who were mentioned by fans.

Former Pompey boss Guy Whittingham was proposed.

He’s not been in management since being sacked at Fratton Park in 2013.

Steve McClaren has managed at the highest level, with the likes of England, Newcastle and Middlesbrough all on his résumé.

The 55-year-old was sacked by Derby midway through last season during his second spell at Pride Park.

Garry Monk almost reached the Championship play-offs with Leeds last term but has resigned from his post at Elland Road.

Other names include Tim Sherwood, Darren Ferguson, Paul Lambert, Alex Neil and Danny Cowley.

– WILL ROONEY