Poll result: Pompey need three or four new additions

The Fratton faithful have voted on how many signings they believe Kenny Jackett needs to make this summer.

Pompey have lost the likes of Enda Stevens and Michael Doyle while David Forde and Eoin Doyle’s loan spells have came to an end.

On a poll on portsmouth.co.uk, 57 per cent of Blues fans believe three or four new additions are needed ahead of Pompey’s League One assault.

Just four per cent reckon one to two signings are required while 32 per cent feel Jackett should make five or six.

The Pompey manager has yet to bring a new face to Fratton Park, although seven per cent of voters insist he needs seven-plus.