Amine Linganzi has expressed his desire to remain at Pompey next season.

The 27-year-old told The News he has yet to be offered a new contract but would love to stay at Fratton Park.

Linganzi made 23 appearances for the Blues last season and helped them win the League Two title.

We want to know if you think the former Blackburn Rovers man should be at Pompey next term.