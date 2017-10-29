Pompey 0-1 Bradford: match ratings

Matty Kennedy was named The News’ man of the match from yesterday’s defeat at the hands of Bradford.
Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the on-loan Cardiff winger’s display, along with those of his team-mates.
Match ratings
Luke McGee: Commanded area well – 7
Nathan Thompson: Kept things tight – 7
Christian Burgess: Star man in defence – 8
Matt Clarke: Question mark over match-winner – 7
Dion Donohue (2): Foul led to decisive free-kick – 6
Ben Close: Exellent all-round performance – 8
Stuart O’Keefe: Covered plenty of ground – 7
Jamal Lowe: Willing to defend and dangerous in attack – 8
Kyle Bennett (1): Wasted three glorious chances – 7
Matty Kennedy: Pompey’s chief creator once more – 9 Brett Pitman: Superb work-rate but not given a sniff of goal – 7
Subs:
(1) Conor Chaplin (67mins): Good impact – 7
(2) Oliver Hawkins: (86mins)