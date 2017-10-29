Pompey 0-1 Bradford: match ratings

Have your say

Matty Kennedy was named The News’ man of the match from yesterday’s defeat at the hands of Bradford.

Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the on-loan Cardiff winger’s display, along with those of his team-mates.

Match ratings

Luke McGee: Commanded area well – 7

Nathan Thompson: Kept things tight – 7

Christian Burgess: Star man in defence – 8

Matt Clarke: Question mark over match-winner – 7

Dion Donohue (2): Foul led to decisive free-kick – 6

Ben Close: Exellent all-round performance – 8

Stuart O’Keefe: Covered plenty of ground – 7

Jamal Lowe: Willing to defend and dangerous in attack – 8

Kyle Bennett (1): Wasted three glorious chances – 7

Matty Kennedy: Pompey’s chief creator once more – 9 Brett Pitman: Superb work-rate but not given a sniff of goal – 7

Subs:

(1) Conor Chaplin (67mins): Good impact – 7

(2) Oliver Hawkins: (86mins)