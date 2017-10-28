Pompey 0-1 Bradford: they said what...

Pompey suffered a third successive defeat as they lost to Bradford at Fratton Park today.

Here’s what those close to the action had to say about the game...

Kenny Jackett

Kilgallon’s goal was a key one and we didn’t get goal side or read it well enough.

On that same theme, we’ve probably had three times the amount of corners and wide free-kicks that our opposition had today.

There is not a correlation between the ball coming in, attacking the ball, timing of the runs, creating clear-cut chances from a number of those and we work on those regularly.

That does need to improve because we’ve been like that for the majority of the season.

If we do play like that overall at home, I think we will pick up points and there’s a lot of aspects about our play today which were very positive.

It was a good performance today, although ultimately set-pieces at both ends were the key. We had a number and didn’t do enough with ours - and a key one has got Bradford the points.

Stuart McCall

We certainly didn’t deserve to win.

I was disappointed with our performance, especially in the first half - but that’s football and the three points were massive.

We were lethargic and didn’t have a real tempo about us.

There were a few lads in there who probably had their worst 45 minutes since they’ve been at the club in the first half - and I let them know it.

I can’t knock the desire to see it through and we found a way to win. But if we want to finish in the top half, we’ve got to play much better than that.

Ben Close

It was a good performance from us and we were unlucky to get beat.

We just switched off for their goal but kept a good side like Bradford at bay for 80 minutes.

Conceding a goal like we did is something we need to work on, while we maybe should have done better with the chances we missed.

Neil Allen

Pompey’s wastefulness in front of goal was their downfall as they slumped to defeat against Bradford.

Kenny Jackett’s side were the dominant force against the high-flying Bantams throughout, but squandering opportunities.

Kyle Bennett was the main culprit, missing three great chances, but there were also others.

Then Matt Kilgillon headed home 10 minutes from time, the scoreline arriving out of nowhere, to inflict a third-successive defeat on the Blues.

Will Rooney

Pompey were very much the better side and fell to a sucker-poucnh in the 80th minute.

Not one player could have come off disappointed with how they performed.

Amd if the Blues continue to play like that they wil soon start climbing up the table.