Pompey 0-1 Exeter: Match ratings

Matt Clarke was named The News’ Pompey man of the match in yesterday’s game against Exeter

Here’s his and the rest of the Blues’ player ratings from the 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Grecians.

Match ratings:

David Forde: Ponderous with distribution – 6

Gareth Evans: Always an outlet – 7

Christian Burgess: Handled Reuben Reid superbly – 8

Matt Clarke: Towering presence – 8

Enda Stevens: Unusually subdued – 6

Carl Baker (1): Just wasn’t at it – 5

Danny Rose: Unfortunate ricochet for goal – 7

Michael Doyle: Never loses heart – 6

Kal Naismith: Failed to sparkle – 5

Michael Smith (2): Harsh reaction by some fans when subbed – 6

Conor Chaplin: Little went right – 5

Subs:

(1) Gary Roberts (59min): No impact – 5

(2) Jamal Lowe (59min): Bright entrance – 7