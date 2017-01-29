Pompey 0-1 Exeter: Match ratings

Matt Clarke was named The News’ Pompey man of the match in yesterday’s game against Exeter
Here’s his and the rest of the Blues’ player ratings from the 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Grecians.
Match ratings:
David Forde: Ponderous with distribution – 6
Gareth Evans: Always an outlet – 7
Christian Burgess: Handled Reuben Reid superbly – 8
Matt Clarke: Towering presence – 8
Enda Stevens: Unusually subdued – 6
Carl Baker (1): Just wasn’t at it – 5
Danny Rose: Unfortunate ricochet for goal – 7
Michael Doyle: Never loses heart – 6
Kal Naismith: Failed to sparkle – 5
Michael Smith (2): Harsh reaction by some fans when subbed – 6
Conor Chaplin: Little went right – 5
Subs:
(1) Gary Roberts (59min): No impact – 5
(2) Jamal Lowe (59min): Bright entrance – 7