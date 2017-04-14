Pompey 1-1 Plymouth: match ratings

Ends Stevens was named The News’ Pompey man of the match from today’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth.
Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the Irish left-back along with the rest of his Blues team-mates.
The Plymouth players’ scores are also included.
Match ratings
Pompey
David Forde: Commanding in little asked of him – 7
Gareth Evans: Constant attacking outlet – 7
Christian Burgess: Towering presence – 7
Matt Clarke: Makes defending look simple – 8
Enda Stevens: Such a talent – 9
Michael Doyle: Kept it simple – 7
Danny Rose: Seemed to be everywhere – 7
Carl Baker (2): Lovely ball in equaliser build-up – 7
Gary Roberts (1): Now in double figures for goals – 7
Kyle Bennett: Pompey’s best attacking option – 8
Kal Naismith: Excellent second-half – 7
Subs
(1) Conor Chaplin (67 mins): Could have won it – 6
(2) Jamal Lowe (78 mins)
Plymouth
Luke McCormick: Spilled a few – 6
Oscar Threlkeld: Did alright – 7
Yann Songo’o: Not entirely convincing – 6
Sonny Bradley (1): Suffered first-half injury – 7
Gary Sawyer: Superb all-round showing – 8
David Fox: Steady enough – 7
Antoni Sarcevic: Struggled to get on the ball – 6
Jake Jervis (2): Took goal well – 7
Graham Carey: Very quiet by his standards – 6
Matt Kennedy (3): So much energy – 7
Ryan Taylor: Made his presence felt – 7
Subs
(1) Jakub Sokolik (46 mins): Slotted in okay – 7
(2) Connor Smith (68 mins): So, so – 6
(3) Craig Tanner (81 mins)