Pompey 1-1 Plymouth: match ratings

Ends Stevens was named The News’ Pompey man of the match from today’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth.

Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the Irish left-back along with the rest of his Blues team-mates.

The Plymouth players’ scores are also included.

Match ratings

Pompey

David Forde: Commanding in little asked of him – 7

Gareth Evans: Constant attacking outlet – 7

Christian Burgess: Towering presence – 7

Matt Clarke: Makes defending look simple – 8

Enda Stevens: Such a talent – 9

Michael Doyle: Kept it simple – 7

Danny Rose: Seemed to be everywhere – 7

Carl Baker (2): Lovely ball in equaliser build-up – 7

Gary Roberts (1): Now in double figures for goals – 7

Kyle Bennett: Pompey’s best attacking option – 8

Kal Naismith: Excellent second-half – 7

Subs

(1) Conor Chaplin (67 mins): Could have won it – 6

(2) Jamal Lowe (78 mins)

Plymouth

Luke McCormick: Spilled a few – 6

Oscar Threlkeld: Did alright – 7

Yann Songo’o: Not entirely convincing – 6

Sonny Bradley (1): Suffered first-half injury – 7

Gary Sawyer: Superb all-round showing – 8

David Fox: Steady enough – 7

Antoni Sarcevic: Struggled to get on the ball – 6

Jake Jervis (2): Took goal well – 7

Graham Carey: Very quiet by his standards – 6

Matt Kennedy (3): So much energy – 7

Ryan Taylor: Made his presence felt – 7

Subs

(1) Jakub Sokolik (46 mins): Slotted in okay – 7

(2) Connor Smith (68 mins): So, so – 6

(3) Craig Tanner (81 mins)