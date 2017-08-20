Pompey 1-1 Walsall: Match ratings

Have your say

Adam May was named The News’ Pompey man of the match from yesterday’s draw with Walsall.

Here’s how Jordan Cross rated the young midfielder’s performance, along with the rest of his Blues team-mates.

Match ratings:

Luke McGee: Key second-half stop – 6

Drew Talbot (1): Injury not as bad as feared – 6

Christian Burgess: Some key interventions – 7

Jack Whatmough: Building momentum – 7

Brandon Haunstrup: Confidence will develop – 6

Adam May: Didn’t let one or two wasted passes faze him as the young midfielder delivered a mature and effective performance – 7

Danny Rose: Experience was needed – 6

Gareth Evans: Versatility proved key again – 6

Brett Pitman: Came to the fore – 6

Milan Lalkovic (3): Finding his feet – 6 Kal Naismith (2): Flashes of inspiration – 6

(1) Kyle Bennett: Added creativity – 7

(2) Nicke Kabamba: Offered physicality – 7

(3) Curtis Main: Little impact – 6