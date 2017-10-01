Search

Pompey 1 Oldham 2: Match ratings

Matt Clarke wins a header against Oldham. Picture: Joe Pepler
Matt Clarke wins a header against Oldham. Picture: Joe Pepler
Brett Pitman scored for Pompey in their League One game against Oldham. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Neil Allen runs the rule over the players following Pompey’s 2-1 defeat to Oldham yesterday.

POMPEY

Luke McGee – Saves kept scoreline down 8

Drew Talbot** – A match to forget for so many reasons 3

Nathan Thompson* – Unfortunate injury ended game 6

Matt Clarke – Pick of the defence 6

Dion Donohue – Little went right 5

Ben Close*** – Anonymous first half 5

Stuart O’Keefe – Tried to get Pompey going 6

Jamal Lowe – In attacking terms, just couldn’t get in game 5

Brett Pitman – Carrying knocks but ran himself into the ground 7

Matty Kennedy – Pompey’s biggest attacking threat 7

Oli Hawkins – Did okay as emergency centre-half 6

Substitutes

Gareth Evans* (22 mins) – Looked very rusty 5

Kyle Bennett** (60 mins) – Tried to create 6

Danny Rose*** (67 mins) – Added bite 6

Subs not used: Alex Bass, Curtis Main, Kal Naismith, Brandon Haunstrup

OLDHAM

Johny Placide – Claimed everything 7

Cameron Dummigan – Troubled by Kennedy 6

Peter Clarke – An absolute rock at the back 8

Kean Bryan – Competitive customer 7

Rob Hunt – So, so 6

Jack Byrne*** – Best player on the pitch 9

Dan Gardener** – Really made the Latics tick 8

Ousmane Fane – Impressive engine on him 7

Gevaro Nepomuceno* – On the fringes 6

Craig Davies – Such an handful with physicality 8

Eoin Doyle – What a Fratton Park return 8

Substitutes

Abdelhakim Omrani* (65 mins) – Willing worker 6

Ollie Banks** (78 mins)

Queensy Menig*** (88 mins)

Subs not used: Jack Ruddy, Anthony Gerrard, George Edmundson, Tope Obadeyi.