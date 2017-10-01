Pompey 1 Oldham 2: Match ratings

Neil Allen runs the rule over the players following Pompey’s 2-1 defeat to Oldham yesterday.
POMPEY
Luke McGee – Saves kept scoreline down 8
Drew Talbot** – A match to forget for so many reasons 3
Nathan Thompson* – Unfortunate injury ended game 6
Matt Clarke – Pick of the defence 6
Dion Donohue – Little went right 5
Ben Close*** – Anonymous first half 5
Stuart O’Keefe – Tried to get Pompey going 6
Jamal Lowe – In attacking terms, just couldn’t get in game 5
Brett Pitman – Carrying knocks but ran himself into the ground 7
Matty Kennedy – Pompey’s biggest attacking threat 7
Oli Hawkins – Did okay as emergency centre-half 6
Substitutes
Gareth Evans* (22 mins) – Looked very rusty 5
Kyle Bennett** (60 mins) – Tried to create 6
Danny Rose*** (67 mins) – Added bite 6
Subs not used: Alex Bass, Curtis Main, Kal Naismith, Brandon Haunstrup
OLDHAM
Johny Placide – Claimed everything 7
Cameron Dummigan – Troubled by Kennedy 6
Peter Clarke – An absolute rock at the back 8
Kean Bryan – Competitive customer 7
Rob Hunt – So, so 6
Jack Byrne*** – Best player on the pitch 9
Dan Gardener** – Really made the Latics tick 8
Ousmane Fane – Impressive engine on him 7
Gevaro Nepomuceno* – On the fringes 6
Craig Davies – Such an handful with physicality 8
Eoin Doyle – What a Fratton Park return 8
Substitutes
Abdelhakim Omrani* (65 mins) – Willing worker 6
Ollie Banks** (78 mins)
Queensy Menig*** (88 mins)
Subs not used: Jack Ruddy, Anthony Gerrard, George Edmundson, Tope Obadeyi.
