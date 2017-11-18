Pompey 1 Southend 0: They said what

Have your say

Here is the reaction to Pompey’s hard-fought 1-0 victory against Southend.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett: ‘The save from McGee was key for us in the first half.

‘I was surprised the penalty was given, but the ref was closer than I was – and Nile Ranger put it over anyway.

‘Southend went with a diamond in the first half and it gave us problems, so it was about getting the ball wide with a packed midfield.

‘It was a great ball from Kennedy for the goal and Brett’s header was the key difference in a tight game - a very tight game.’

The News sports writer Jordan Cross: ‘Matty Kennedy made the difference with his second-half introduction pepping up Pompey in a tightly-contested battle with Southend.

‘Much of the talk was of the controversial first half penalty and Brett Pitman’s 12th goal of the season against the Shrimpers.

‘But it was Kennedy’s hard running and quality which were key.

‘The Scot clearly had the bit between his teeth after missing the two previous games.

‘A fine motivational move from Pompey boss Kenny Jackett.

Former Pompey defender Ricardo Rocha on twitter: ‘Well, I did promise last week.. Great and hard win Pompey, keep it going!!’

The News chief sports writer Neil Allen: ‘It was a tight contest with few goalscoring opportunities. The major talking points were the Southend penalty and of course Brett Pitman’s 12th goal of the season which sealed the win.

‘The penalty was a controversial moment right in front of the Fratton end.

‘It appears Christian Burgess was ruled to have handled a shot.

‘We don’t know the situation. Burgess led the protests and the players were absolutely furious.

Still it was blazed over the bar by Nile Ranger and Pompey went on to win with a Brett Pitman goal.

Pompey deserved to win, they were solid at the back with Hawkins and Burgess. Danny Rose in midfield was outstanding.

And Matty Kennedy when he came on at half-time really pepped them up, gave them some drive, some energy and ideas. He made a big difference.

Pompey defender/striker Oli Hawkins on twitter: ‘Great win from the boys, great atmosphere as always.’