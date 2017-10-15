Search

Pompey 2-0 MK Dons: Match ratings

Matt Clarke battles to win the ball. Picture: Joe Pepler
Oli Hawkins scores his second goal against MK Dons Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey 2 MK Dons 0 – Neil Allen’s match report

Chief sports writer Neil Allen pulls apart Pompey’s 2-0 victory over MK Dons.

Pompey

Luke McGee – Commanded area well 7

Nathan Thompson – Absolutely rock solid 8

Christian Burgess – Shone on 100th Blues outing 7

Matt Clarke – Imperious at the back 8

Dion Donohue – Continuing to show versatility 7

Ben Close – Made things tick 7

Stuart O’Keefe – Grabbed the midfield by the throat 8

Jamal Lowe – Caused plenty of problems 8

Kyle Bennett – Just needed to goal to cap so much good 8

Matty Kennedy (Gareth Evans 81 mins) – Unplayable in the first half 8

Oli Hawkins – Effortlessly settled into League One 9

MK Dons

Lee Nicholls – Not given moment’s peace 6

Callum Brittain (George Williams 41 mins 6) – Suffered unfortunate injury 6

Scott Wootton – Pick of the defence 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell – Given runaround at time 6

Scott Golbourne – Steady enough 6

Ousseynou Cisse (Kieran Agard 66 mins 7) – Rangey midfielder worked hard 6

Gboly Ariyibi– Offered bits and bobs 6

Ed Upson – At the heart of everything 7

Alex Gilbey – Put plenty in 6

Aidan Nesbitt (Chuks Aneke 46 mins 6) – Barely noticeable 5

Osman Sow – Ran into brick walls 5