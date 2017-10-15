Pompey 2-0 MK Dons: Match ratings

Chief sports writer Neil Allen pulls apart Pompey’s 2-0 victory over MK Dons.
Pompey
Luke McGee – Commanded area well 7
Nathan Thompson – Absolutely rock solid 8
Christian Burgess – Shone on 100th Blues outing 7
Matt Clarke – Imperious at the back 8
Dion Donohue – Continuing to show versatility 7
Ben Close – Made things tick 7
Stuart O’Keefe – Grabbed the midfield by the throat 8
Jamal Lowe – Caused plenty of problems 8
Kyle Bennett – Just needed to goal to cap so much good 8
Matty Kennedy (Gareth Evans 81 mins) – Unplayable in the first half 8
Oli Hawkins – Effortlessly settled into League One 9
MK Dons
Lee Nicholls – Not given moment’s peace 6
Callum Brittain (George Williams 41 mins 6) – Suffered unfortunate injury 6
Scott Wootton – Pick of the defence 7
Ethan Ebanks-Landell – Given runaround at time 6
Scott Golbourne – Steady enough 6
Ousseynou Cisse (Kieran Agard 66 mins 7) – Rangey midfielder worked hard 6
Gboly Ariyibi– Offered bits and bobs 6
Ed Upson – At the heart of everything 7
Alex Gilbey – Put plenty in 6
Aidan Nesbitt (Chuks Aneke 46 mins 6) – Barely noticeable 5
Osman Sow – Ran into brick walls 5