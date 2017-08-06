Pompey 2-0 Rochdale: Match ratings

Brett Pitman was named The News’ man of the match in yesterday’s 2-0 win against Rochdale.
The new Pompey skipper scored twice on his debut to get the Kenny Jackett era under Michael Eisner’s ownership off to a winning start.
Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the front man along with the rest of his Blues team-mates
Match ratings:
Luke McGee: Very safe in little asked of him – 7
Drew Talbot: Excellent showing on shock return to side – 8
Christian Burgess: Distribution not at usual high standard – 7
Jack Whatmough: Put body on the line constantly – 8
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (1): Injury ended encouraging debut – 7
Danny Rose: Grew into the game – 7
Carl Baker: Dug in and brave on the ball – 7 Gareth Evans: Never lets Pompey down – 7
Brett Pitman: Classy finishes capped superb bow – 9
Kyle Bennett: Buzzed around – 7
Conor Chaplin (2): Role in Keane sending off was crucial – 7
Subs;
(1) Jamal Lowe: Unfortunate dismissal – 6
(2) Kal Naismith: Provided a threat – 6
