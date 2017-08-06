Pompey 2-0 Rochdale: Match ratings

Have your say

Brett Pitman was named The News’ man of the match in yesterday’s 2-0 win against Rochdale.

The new Pompey skipper scored twice on his debut to get the Kenny Jackett era under Michael Eisner’s ownership off to a winning start.

Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the front man along with the rest of his Blues team-mates

Match ratings:

Luke McGee: Very safe in little asked of him – 7

Drew Talbot: Excellent showing on shock return to side – 8

Christian Burgess: Distribution not at usual high standard – 7

Jack Whatmough: Put body on the line constantly – 8

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (1): Injury ended encouraging debut – 7

Danny Rose: Grew into the game – 7

Carl Baker: Dug in and brave on the ball – 7 Gareth Evans: Never lets Pompey down – 7

Brett Pitman: Classy finishes capped superb bow – 9

Kyle Bennett: Buzzed around – 7

Conor Chaplin (2): Role in Keane sending off was crucial – 7

Subs;

(1) Jamal Lowe: Unfortunate dismissal – 6

(2) Kal Naismith: Provided a threat – 6