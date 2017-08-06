Pompey 2 Rochdale 0: Gaffer For A Day

Stuart Hardman, 39, from Cosham, gives his verdict on Pompey’s win over Rochdale on Saturday.

• Perfect start for everyone then.

Carl Baker. Picture: Joe Pepler

Yes, a promising performance against a decent Rochdale team who have been challenging for the play-offs over the past few seasons.

We had more penetration than them and defensively looked solid – it was in midfield where we lacked guile and Carl Baker really weakened it.

The midfield area just didn’t appear settled and Danny Rose had to run an awful lot.

Still, I can see us finishing in the top eight, maybe even in and around the play-offs, which would represent really good progress.

• So before the match, what did you make of the team selection?

There appeared a few odd choices but then again I didn’t know Milan Lalkovic was meant to play.

I was certainly perplexed with Drew Talbot and in the opening 30 minutes he looked terrible, really bad, miskicking everything. Then when he switched to left-back he was a different player, much more confident and seemed to be better in that role, which is weird.

Jack Whatmough fulfilled my faith in him, although Baker’s distribution was poor and I cannot see him holding a central midfield spot long.

• You mentioned Whatmough, your man of the match?

Definitely. Before the game I wanted him in my team ahead of Tom Davies and thankfully that happened.

He was outstanding, winning everything and distributing the ball very well – you cannot argue with his display.

Jack is a good all-round player – tackles well, heads it well, passes it well.

But most of all reads the game brilliantly and is often able to nick a ball ahead of the striker.

He has been promising for a few seasons now and if he carries on like that it may be harsh to bring Matt Clarke back in when he is fit again.

• And your first impression of Brett Pitman?

I didn’t see him in pre-season but before the game had a fiver on him at 15/1 to finish as League One’s top scorer.

Having now watched Pitman, I can see him getting 20 goals a season if he carries on like that.

We have not had that kind of striker for a number of years.

Certainly, he looks a class above and I saw on Twitter him described as a cross between Steve Claridge and Kanu.

Someone who is kind of robust, rough and tumble who can get the ball to stick to his feet.

• Stuart’s ratings: Luke McGee 7; Drew Talbot 7; Christian Burgess 8; Jack Whatmough 9; Tareiq Holmes-Dennis 6; Danny Rose 7; Carl Baker 6; Gareth Evans 7; Brett Pitman 9; Kyle Bennett 7; Conor Chaplin 7

