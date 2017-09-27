Pompey 3 Bristol Rovers 0: match highlights

Check out highlights of Pompey’s 3-0 victory against Bristol Rovers last night, courtesy of the Blues’ Youtube channel.
Oli Hawkins netted his maiden Pompey goal while Brett Pitman bagged a second-half double.
Check out highlights of Pompey’s 3-0 victory against Bristol Rovers last night, courtesy of the Blues’ Youtube channel.
Oli Hawkins netted his maiden Pompey goal while Brett Pitman bagged a second-half double.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.