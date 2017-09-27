Search

Pompey 3 Bristol Rovers 0: match highlights

Pompey celebrate Brett Pitman's second goal against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Joe Pepler
Nathan Thompson helped Pompey keep a clean sheet against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Joe Pepler

Check out highlights of Pompey’s 3-0 victory against Bristol Rovers last night, courtesy of the Blues’ Youtube channel.

Oli Hawkins netted his maiden Pompey goal while Brett Pitman bagged a second-half double.