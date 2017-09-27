Pompey 3 Bristol Rovers 0: Match ratings

Neil Allen runs the rule over the players following Pompey’s 3-0 triumph over Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park.

• Pompey

Luke McGee: Had little to deal with 7

Nathan Thompson: Some crunching challenges 8

Christian Burgess: Gutsy showing 8

Matt Clarke: So impressive again 8

Dion Donohue: Used the ball well 7

Stuart O’Keefe: Was everywhere 8

Ben Close: Superb in possession 7

Jamal Lowe: Always a threat 7

Brett Pitman: Goals keep flowing 9

Matty Kennedy (Kyle Bennett, 87mins): Excellent second half 7

Oli Hawkins (Gareth Evans, 82mins): Best Blues display capped with goal 8

Subs not used: Alex Bass, Curtis Main, Kal Naismith, Drew Talbot, Brandon Haunstrup

• Bristol Rovers

Sam Slocombe: Helpless for goals 6

Joe Partington: Steady enough 6

Tom Lockyer: Shown up by Pitman 5

Ryan Sweeney (Lee Brown, 78mins): Did okay 6

Marc Bola: Reliable presence 7

Chris Lines: Good range of passing 7

Liam Sercombe: Got through plenty of work 7

Ollie Clarke: Couldn’t get involved 5

Billy Bodin: Rovers’ brightest threat 7

Tom Nichols (Dominic Telford, 66mins): Lacking confidence 5

Ellis Harrison (Kenan Dunnwald, 78mins): A handful at time 7

Subs not used: Adam Smith, Tom Broadbent, Ryan Broom, Rollin Menayese

• Referee; John Busby (Oxfordshire): Handled match with minimum of fuss 8

• Attendance; 17,716 (782 away)

• Man of the match: Brett Pitman – Two excellent second-half finishes made it eight for the league season for the skipper who continues to look the signing of the summer by Kenny Jackett.

• We Want Him: Billy Bodin – Top scorer and best performer for Rovers so far this season and easy to see why with his creativity and desire to cause problems.

• We Don’t Want Him: Tom Nichols – Still searching for his first goal 13 games in and clearly that weighed upon him in a lacklustre showing in which he failed to shine.

• Magic Moment: Brett Pitman’s second goal wrapped up the game five minutes from time, but it was his humbling of Tom Lockyer in the process which also caught the eye, much to the delight of the home support.

• Their Manager: Darrell Clarke – His side threatened and helped serve up a tight and full-blooded affair, but Pompey’s second-half display surged them clear to victory.