Pompey moved up to fourth in the early-season League Two table with an emphatic 3-0 win over Crawley Town at Fratton Park.

All three Blues goals arrived in the first half, with Curtis Main hitting a double and Gary Roberts also on target.

Gareth Evans goes on the attack for Pompey in today's 3-0 win over Crawley Town Picture: Joe Pepler

Victory marked a third straight league success for Paul Cook’s in-form side.