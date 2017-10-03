Pompey 3 Crawley Town 1

Have your say

Pompey eased to a 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy win over Crawley at Fratton Park.

Goals from Matt Clarke, makeshift defender Oli Hawkins and Stuart O’Keefe saw the Blues pick up their first success this season in the much-maligned competition.

That put Kenny Jackett’s side top of their group with Fulham under-21s and Charlton not in action tonight.

Matt Clarke’s excellent solo run after 30 minutes saw the deadline broken. The defender freed Curtis Main and was on hand to tuck away the striker’s parried shot.

Oli Hawkins doubled the advantage five minutes later as he snaffled away the loose ball from Main’s forceful header, after a fine delivery from Kal Naismith’s free-kick.

Crawley pulled a goal back after 65 minutes when Panutche Camara freed Moussa Sanoh, who made no mistake.

There were two gilt-edged chances, including an open goal, passed up by Kyle Bennett after Crawley got back into the game.

But Bennett did provide the ammunition for O’Keefe to get his first Pompey goal after 71 minutes, when he slotted the ball home after the pass across the six-yard box.

A crowd of 1,527 turned out for the clash with 44 supporters travelling from Crawley.