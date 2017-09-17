Pompey 4-1 Fleetwood: Match ratings

Have your say

Brett Pitman was named The News’ man of the match from yesterday’s victory against Fleetwood.

Here’s how our chief sports writer, Neil Allen, rated the captain’s performance and the rest of his Blues team-mates.

Pitman scored twice in the 4-1 win – as did team-mate Jamal Lowe.

Match ratings:

Luke McGee: Helpless to prevent Cole goal – 7

Nathan Thompson: Very solid – and on hand to help the attack – 7

Christian Burgess: Dominant showing – 8

Matt Clarke: Barely put a foot wrong – 7

Damien McCrory (1): Injury ended involvement – 6

Ben Close: Used the ball wonderfully well – 8

Stuart O’Keefe: Developing into a key driving force – 8

Jamal Lowe: Cannot keep him out of the goals long – 8

Brett Pitman (3): Two very different finishes, but striking class – 9

Matty Kennedy: Very quiet – 6

Conor Chaplin (2): An assist but not involved enough – 6

Subs:

(1) Dion Donohue (21mins): Did well – 7

(2) Gareth Evans (73mins): Full of attacking thrust – 7

(3) Oliver Hawkins (86 mins):