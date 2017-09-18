Pompey 4 Fleetwood 1: Three Things We Learnt

Will Rooney looks back on Saturday’s 4-1 win against Fleetwood and assesses the main talking points.

The Natural

A natural goalscorer was at the top of many Pompey fans’ shopping list during the summer transfer window.

Despite capturing the League Two title last season, an instinctive hitman was what the Blues really lacked - if it wasn’t for Kal Naismith’s heroics in the final third, Pompey could still well be in the fourth tier.

Brett Pitman was regarded as a major coup when he was signed from Ipswich in July.

The forward bagged 13 goals for Bournemouth when they won the Championship in the 2014-15 season and were promoted to the Premier League.

Pitman might not be as athletic as Naismith or a livewire like Conor Chaplin, and expecting him to harry and press consistently would be an exercise in futility.

He’s been brought to Fratton Park to be clinical in the final third, like he was against Fleetwood to take his tally to six for the season.

Give him half an opportunity and he’ll more than likely bury it.

The 29-year-old’s two strikes against Uwe Rosler’s men were contrasting but equally as good as each other.

His second, a 78th-minute wonder strike from 25 yards into the far corner via the inside of the post is an early contender for goal of the season and illustrated his quality.

But his header on 40 minutes to open the deadlock deserves just as many, if not more, plaudits.

It was a dangerous cross whipped in by Nathan Thompson and instead of going with his feet - like many would have done - Pitman threw himself at the ball head first and diverted his effort home.

He picked up a bloodied nose in the process - a battle scar for his troubles.

But it represented his leadership and commitment and he looks well on his way to hitting 20 goals this season.

Lowe Uses His Head

It was just two days earlier that Jamal Lowe revealed he had never scored with his head.

Given his height, power and physique, it’s surprising he’d never been able to bury an aerial effort.

The winger wasted headers against Rotherham and Northampton that someone of his quality should have put away.

It prompted him to put in overtime on the training pitch, with goalkeeping coach John Keeley whipping in crosses for him to nod home.

The extra work paid dividends - finally Lowe bagged a goal with his head.

He squeezed home Dion Donohue’s corner cleverly, diverting it into the small gap at the near post as opposed to heading it across goal, prompting him to point at his cranium in celebration.

Lowe’s second finish was a sign of his bubbling confidence, a fine strike from a tight angle that looked almost impossible to score from.

A Close But Fruitful Call

After his best game in a Pompey shirt at AFC Wimbledon, it was a curveball Adam May wasn’t included in Kenny Jackett’s match-day squad against the Trawlermen.

Ben Close had been pushing for a place in the starting line-up after a number of encouraging performances off the bench and got his reward.

Despite a couple of mistakes early on - which are expected given the lack of minutes he’s had this season - Close produced a composed performance.

His passing ability was the stand-out alongside Stuart O’Keefe, whose pressing and tenacity shone through again.

Close constantly looked to work the ball forwards, even in small pockets of space, while his movement freed him up to receive the ball and spread the play.

He played his part to get the move going for Pitman’s opener and has done his chances of featuring at Scunthorpe, and keeping fellow academy product May out of the team, no harm at all.