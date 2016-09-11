Pompey 4 Wycombe 2: Gaffer for a day

Martin Daniels,28, from Kilburn gives his verdict on Pompey’s 4-2 win against Wycombe.

First of all – what about that goal!

It reminded me of Dennis Bergkamp for Holland against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup.

Admittedly that didn’t involve his head but, like Conor Chaplin’s, was a touch of class.

On Saturday I was in disbelief someone could do something like that in this division.

I have seen better Pompey goals down the years but rarely such an instinctive finish.

We’ve seen Prosinecki, Merson and Kranjcar come up with special goals.

Yet Chaplin’s should be admired for pure cheek and a calm end product.

His neck muscles must have ached after lobbing a keeper with his head!

So would you now start Chaplin at Accrington?

That is the six million dollar question.

It’s such a long season and we have the options to change who plays up front with each game.

With different games, different selections can be made.

It was a very strange opening 45 minutes on Saturday, Wycombe were trying to fight fire with fire.

The best thing to happen for us was Curtis Main getting injured.

Chaplin came on to bring a different element to our play.

Their right-back, Sido Jombati, and his Terry Butcher headband was given a torrid time, and struggled to even taken a throw-in!

Who was your man of the match?

Gary Roberts wasn’t that fit last season, but look at him now and he is leaner, sharper and causing teams problems.

He’s not the quickest, but for a man of his age is fit, stretching teams with really good movement.

Roberts didn’t have a bad campaign last term.

But he has raised his performance levels and this is the player we expected to see when he arrived.

I like Tom Davies too, he’s an out-and-out defender who is there all the time.

He is a very, very good and has slotted into that defence nicely.

So that’s now four straight wins for Pompey.

It’s falling into place, Wycombe could easily have been a draw last season.

It’s interesting how Plymouth are again up there with us too.