Pompey 4 Wycombe 2: Match ratings

Conor Chaplin was named The News’ man of the match in yesterday’s 4-2 win against Wycombe.

But do you agree with News chief sports writer Neil Allen's choice and is other match ratings from the game?

David Forde: Helpless for goals – 6

Gareth Evans: Committed as ever – 7

Christian Burgess: Provided crucial leveller – 7

Tom Davies: No nonsense – 7

Enda Stevens: Continuing fine form – 7

Michael Doyle: Covered so much ground – 7

Danny Rose: Never wastes a pass – 8

Carl Baker: Showed what he can produce – 8

Gary Roberts (3): Overcame his man-marker – 7

Milan Lalkovic (2): Couldn’t quite get going – 6

Curtis Main (1): Head injury forced early exit – 5 Subs:

(1) Conor Chaplin (25min): Goal to remember – 9

(2) Kal Naismith (45min): Some great touches – 7

(3) Noel Hint (88min)