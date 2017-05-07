Pompey 6-1 Cheltenham: player ratings

Kyle Bennett was named The News’ Pompey man of the match as the Blues beat the Robins to clinch the League Two title.

Here’s how the winger rated, according to chief sports writer Neil Allen, along with the rest of the Pompey team.

Match ratings:

David Forde: Beaten by an excellent solo goal – 7

Gareth Evans: Remarkable energy – 8

Christian Burgess: Immense at the back – 8

Matt Clarke: Faultless as ever – 8

Enda Stevens: Simply a class act – 8

Michael Doyle: Powerhouse midfield performances – 9

Danny Rose (3): Buzzed around withouth breath – 8

Carl Baker (2): Some sublime touches – 7

Kal Naismith: Another wonderful contribution – 9

Kyle Bennett: Stole the show – 9

Conor Chaplin (1): Made a pest of himself – 7

Subs:

(1) Jamal Lowe (60mins): Another lovely finish – 8

(2) Gary Roberts (61mins): Weighed in with two assists: – 8

(3) Stanley Aborah (71mins): Has a calmness – 7