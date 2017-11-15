Pompey Academy battle to defeat Cherries

Have your say

Pomey Academy twice came from behind to battle to a 3-2 victory against AFC Bournemouth at the club’s Roko training base.

Bradley Lethbridge, Leon Maloney and Dan Smith were all on target for the young Blues as recorded their four successive victory.

Pompey got off to a nightmare start and fell behind on five minutes when a Cherries player blasted an effort beyond Jack Collins from 18 yards.

The Blues responded well, however, and were level in the 17th minute.

Smith showed great vision to pick out Lethbridge. His shot took a deflection off a defender, which fortunately looped over the Bournemouth keeper and found the back of the net.

The hosts kept their foot on the gas and Jack Chandler crashed an effort against the crossbar five minutes before the interval

However, Pompey started the second half as they did the first and went behind again in the 48th minute.

But the Blues equalised again on 59 minutes when Leon Maloney displayed tenacity to steal the ball off a Cherries defender before slotting his effort home.

And the hosts bagged the winner six minutes later when Smith converted Oscar Johnston’s cross under pressure.

It represented a fourth straight win for the fledgling Pompey stars and they next travel to Exeter on Saturday.