Pompey Academy: Getting to know... Eddie Wakley

Every week in the Sports Mail we are quizzing one of Pompey’s young hopefuls and now it’s the turn of Eddie Wakley...

Age: 17

Nickname: Ed

Position: Centre-back

Time at Pompey: Four years

Previous clubs: Wycombe Wanderers

Who is your football hero? Sergio Ramos

What has been your best moment in football to date? Playing in the FA Youth Cup

What is your best attribute as a player? Heading

What is your best piece of advice? Always do your best

Are you good at any other sports? I am average at golf but that’s about it.

What are your hobbies outside of football? Shopping

Do you have any phobias or superstitions? Spiders

If you were not a footballer, what would you be? A plumber

Which three celebrities would you invite to dinner? The Rock, Chris Brown and Will from The Inbetweeners (Simon Bird).

And what is your signature dish? Roast chicken

What are you glued to on the box at the moment? Ballers and The Only Way Is Essex

What’s playing on your iPod? DJ Russke, Tory Lanez and Justin Bieber

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I want to have signed a full professional deal and be involved in a first-team squad.

Then it is a case of earning starts, working my way up the divisions to ultimately play games at the highest level I can.