Pompey Academy: Getting to know... Eddie Wakley

Every week in the Sports Mail we are quizzing one of Pompey’s young hopefuls and now it’s the turn of Eddie Wakley...
Age: 17
Nickname: Ed
Position: Centre-back
Time at Pompey: Four years
Previous clubs: Wycombe Wanderers
Who is your football hero? Sergio Ramos
What has been your best moment in football to date? Playing in the FA Youth Cup
What is your best attribute as a player? Heading
What is your best piece of advice? Always do your best
Are you good at any other sports? I am average at golf but that’s about it.
What are your hobbies outside of football? Shopping
Do you have any phobias or superstitions? Spiders
If you were not a footballer, what would you be? A plumber
Which three celebrities would you invite to dinner? The Rock, Chris Brown and Will from The Inbetweeners (Simon Bird).
And what is your signature dish? Roast chicken
What are you glued to on the box at the moment? Ballers and The Only Way Is Essex
What’s playing on your iPod? DJ Russke, Tory Lanez and Justin Bieber
Where do you see yourself in five years?
I want to have signed a full professional deal and be involved in a first-team squad.
Then it is a case of earning starts, working my way up the divisions to ultimately play games at the highest level I can.