Pompey Academy: Getting to know... Ousman Saidy

Every week in the Sports Mail we are quizzing one of Pompey’s young hopefuls and now it’s the turn of Ousman Saidy...

Age: 17

Nickname: Oby

Position: Defender

Time at Pompey: Three years

Who is your football hero? Rio Ferdinand

What has been your best moment in football to date? Playing in the FA Youth Cup against Manchester City.

What is your best attribute as a player? I always keep going until the end.

What is your best piece of advice? It came from Scott Green, who said to never stop learning from other people.

Who is your favourite Pompey player? Gary Roberts

Are you good at any other sports? Rugby

What are your hobbies outside of football? Tennis

If you were not playing for Pompey Academy, what would you be doing? I think I would be in the army.

Do you have any phobias or superstitions? No

Which three celebrities would you invite to dinner? Wayne Rooney, Chris Brown and John Obi Mikel

And what would you cook them? I wouldn’t. I’d take them to Nandos.

What are you glued to on the box at the moment? Football

What’s playing on your iPod? Music! There’s plenty of Popcaan on there at the moment.

Where do you see yourself in five years? I will be in the Premier League.