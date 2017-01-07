Pompey Academy lose 11-goal thriller

POMPEY’s Academy threw away their lead three times as they lost an 11-goal thriller against Cheltenham Town in the Youth Alliance League.

After coming from behind twice, the young Blues found themselves in front on three separate occasions against the hosts.

But each time they were pegged back by a determined Cheltenham side, who left it until the 88th minute to wrap up the win.

Pompey fell behind after four minutes from the penalty spot.

But they regrouped and drew level five minutes later, with Jez Bedford applying the finishing touch to Eddie Walkley’s flick on.

The visitors had chances to build on their equaliser yet fell behind for a second time when the home side scored on 31 minutes.

Harvey Bradbury, though, ensured Cheltenham’s lead wouldn’t last long when he converted on 39 minutes, before Tommy Scutt handed the Blues the lead for the first time when he scored from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

The second half continued at a frenetic pace, with Cheltenham making the score 3-3 on 52 minutes.

Bradbury’s second of the game on 71 minutes was cancelled out by another goal for the hosts moments later.

But when Smith made it 5-4 for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining, the Blues looked well on course to come away with something from the game.

Those ambitions evaporated in the last three minutes, though, with the Robins equalising again on 87 minutes.

And with the win in their sail they completed the scoring in their next attack to seal a thrilling victory against Pompey.