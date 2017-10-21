Pompey Academy lose after conceding late

Have your say

POMPEY Academy would have felt hard done as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Forest Green Rovers at Furze Lane today.

Leon Maloney equalised for the Blues midway through the second half after Matt Casey netted an own goal on 25 minutes.

But after Maloney missed a gilt-edged chance to put his side in front, Rovers countered and scored from a corner that was not cleared.

The Blues made a decent start with Bradley Lethbridge’s right-foot shot forcing a good save from the Forest Green goalkeeper from outside the box.

Pompey keeper Jack Collins was then called into action, as he made three fine stops in quick succession.

But the deadlock was broken when Casey looked to put a cross from the right out for a corner, but instead turned it into his own net.

The hosts almost went into the interval on level terms when Lethbridge picked out Maloney inside the six-yard box, but he blazed his sliding effort high and wide off target.

Pompey made a bright start after the restart, with Jack Chandler stinging the post from long range.

But they finally got level when Joe Hancott’s cross from the left was spilt and Maloney bravely followed up to bundle the ball into the net.

Maloney should have wrapped the match up for Pompey when he missed a one-on-one opportunity.

Rovers countered and won a corner, with the Blues failing to clear and Will Davidson was there to stab the ball home from close range.