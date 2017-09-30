Pompey Academy lose away to Blackburn

Have your say

POMPEY Academy lost 3-2 at Blackburn Rovers today.

The visitors went 1-0 down after 18 minutes despite having the majority of the ball.

Jordan Brooks equalised for the Blues with a headed effort on 37 minutes.

After the break Blackburn took the lead for a second time on 59 minutes, before pulling further ahead 13 minutes later.

Within minutes Pompey got one back through Matt Mayes but they could not find the equaliser.