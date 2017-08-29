Pompey Academy out of Cup

Have your say

Pompey Academy exited the Youth Alliance Cup with a 2-1 loss to Gillingham at Furze Lane.

The Blues opened the scoring on 14 minutes when Dan Smith fired home a penalty after Matt Mayes was brought down.

However, the visitors were level eight minutes before half-time when Pompey were caught playing from the back and a Gills man finished from close range.

Gillingham went in front on 54 minutes when the Blues failed to clear a cross and it was buried by an opposition striker.