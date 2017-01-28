Pompey Academy pay price for poor first half

AN ATTEMPTED second-half comeback fell just short for Pompey Academy as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Swindon yesterday.

Mikey Harris’ youngsters trailed 3-0 at half-time to the Robins, following a first half they’d like to forget.

However, after the break, a vastly-improved performance saw the visitors dominate play.

Theo Widdrington took centre stage for the young Blues as he attempted to orchestrate a way back into the game.

He created the opening for Eddie Wakley to get a goal back on 56 minutes from a corner-kick.

Meanwhile, it was his inventiveness that created chances for Dan Smith on two separate occasions – either side of a Widdrington effort that flew over the bar on 70 minutes.

Jez Bedford gave Pompey an element of hope when he reduced the deficit to one goal, when making space for himself in the Swindon penalty area before firing the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

However, it didn’t give the visitors enough time to seek out a equaliser, with the Robins holding on to victory thanks to their prowess in the first half.

All three strikes – on 30, 32 and 45 minutes – could well have been avoided by the Blues.

That will give Harris & Co plenty to ponder in the coming days.

But they will take comfort from the second-half showing and the never-say-die attitude displayed by the youngsters in their attempts to make amends.