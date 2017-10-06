Pompey aiming to avoid Groundhog Day at Gills

THE WARNING signs are there for Pompey.

The Blues face their own Groundhog Day as they go to Gillingham on Sunday.

Kenny Jackett’s men are taking on a managerless side as they search for back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Sound familiar?

Hopes were high of recording successive victories when struggling Oldham came to Fratton Park last weekend, following John Sheridan’s departure.

Pompey came off second best against the Latics, however, who were good value for their 2-1 win.

So that should serve as a cautionary tale for the Blues as they go to Priestfield for the televised clash.

Danny Rose believes it’s a win which is needed to keep a buffer between Pompey, who could drop from 15th place ahead of kick off, and the sides below them.

He said: ‘I seem to come up against teams over the years who’ve had their manager just move on.

‘It seems the team almost get a free hit and have a freedom about them. If they’ve got a new manager you automatically get another five or 10 per cent out of them.

‘Peter Taylor’s caretaker there so they will play with a bit of freedom.

‘But there’s still pressure on their players and people playing for places.

‘The game’s televised as well which adds a little extra.

‘It’s one we want to win because we need to put a few more points on the board and not look over our shoulders.’

Rose will be hoping his return from the cold against Crawley is the pre-cursor for an extended run after six games out of the squad.

It’s the kind of absence the 29-year-old hasn’t been used to in his career.

Rose said: ‘I had a little spell last season and at Oxford when I was out of the side.

‘All you can be is as fit and ready as possible when called upon.

‘To go from playing a number of games on the spin to not playing is a difficult one to handle. But I think the older you get, the wiser you get to these situations.

‘It’s about the bigger picture – and that’s Portsmouth Football Club.’