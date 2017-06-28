Pompey announce matchday ticket rises

Pompey have increased adult prices for matchday tickets in League One.

And those supporters purchasing seats on the day of a game will be asked to meet rises of up to £5.

However, prices for juniors and young persons have been frozen across the board.

Following promotion to League One, the Blues had previously announced a rise in season-ticket prices.

Nonetheless, sales are on track to beat last year’s tally of 12,400.

Now Pompey have revealed the cost of purchasing matchday tickets, with adults, in particular, affected.

This season has seen the introduction of categories for advance sales and matchday sales.

Whereas last term it cost an adult £20 to visit Fratton Park, the figure has now risen to £23-25, dependent on when the ticket is bought.

An adult will be asked to pay £23 for a seat when booking in advance – an increase of £3.

However, should they obtain one of the day, that will cost £25 – a rise of £5.

There are also increases for those aged 63 and above, although the figures aren’t as high.

Senior citizens were last season asked to pay £15 for Fratton Park entry. Now a £2-4 rise has been implemented.

They must pay £17 for advance sales and £19 should the purchase be on the day.

Elsewhere, a standard £2 increase has been introduced for wheelchair users, bringing them closer to the cost of ambulant tickets.

Ambulant prices are unaltered at £15, with wheelchair users now asked to pay £14 for a matchday ticket.

However, Pompey have opted to retain existing prices for juniors and young persons.

Fans aged between 18-22 will continue paying £15 for matchday tickets, irrespective of when they are bought.

Similarly, unaccompanied juniors (£10) and accompanied juniors (£5) are frozen as Pompey seek to tempt the next generation of supporters to Fratton Park.

Pompey are advising the best deal for adult and seniors continues to be season tickets.

If bought during the early bird period, which expires on Sunday evening, adults will effectively pay £16 a match.

In terms of seniors, their cost works out at less than £12 every game.

Existing season-ticket holders have until this weekend to renew, after which they will be made available for general sale.