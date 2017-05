Pompey will face Eastleigh and Bognor in pre-season friendlies.

The Blues will meet the Spitfires on July 15 at the Silverlake Stadium.

They will then travel Nyewood Lane to face the Rocks four days later on July 19 (7.45pm).

Paul Cook’s men are also scheduled to tour Ireland and have a pre-season training camp in Portugal to prepare for their assault on League One.