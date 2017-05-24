Pompey announce sixth summer friendly

Pompey have added Sutton United to their pre-season schedule.

Paul Doswell’s non-leaguers will host the Blues on Wednesday, July 12 in a 7.45pm kick-off.

It represents Pompey’s sixth summer friendly, with a tour to Ireland and a home fixture still awaiting confirmation.

Sutton finished 12th in the National League last term, yet it was their FA Cup exploits which really came to prominence.

They knocked out AFC Wimbledon to reach the fifth round of the competition, where they faced Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger’s team ran out 2-0 winners in the televised encounter at Gander Green Lane.

Now Doswell’s men are to entertain Pompey as part of their pre-season preparations.

It signifies a second successive summer friendly between the sides, having met in July 2016.

On that occasion, Pompey slipped to a 2-1 defeat on the artificial playing surface in front of a 1,188 crowd.

Cook fielded a largely inexperienced side, although Christian Burgess, Conor Chaplin, Milan Lalkovic and Curtis Main featured.

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain scored for the Blues in what proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

The Blues have already announced five other dates this summer.

In terms of local fixtures, they take on Salisbury (Saturday, July 1), Eastleigh (Saturday, July 15) and Bognor (Wednesday, July 19).

There is also a trip to Championship side Cardiff City (Friday, July 28), with the friendly programme ending against the Hawks (Saturday, July 29).

A Fratton Park fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 but has still to be announced.