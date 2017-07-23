Pompey answer Hawks SOS

Pompey talents Theo Widdrington and Jez Bedford featured for the injury-hit Hawks in their 5-2 defeat to Sutton United.

The duo, who are first-year professionals with the Blues, both played the full 90 minutes in the Westleigh Park friendly on Saturday. They were freed up by Pompey to help Hawks boss Lee Bradbury, who is currently wrestling with an injury crisis at the National League South club. The former Blues striker feared he would have to call the Sutton friendly off before Widdrington and Bedford stepped in. And the pair are expected to continue aiding the Havant club as their pre-season programme continues, with a visit to Horndean scheduled for Tuesday night.

Bradbury will then decide whether to pursue formal loan deals for the pair before the Hawks begin their league season.

He said: ‘We certainly will be starting the season light but how light remains to be seen.

‘That is why I have brought in the two lads from Pompey.

‘Going forward we have to keep monitoring our injury situation and these two didn’t do themselves any harm in the way they played.

‘We are very light on bodies and we have a lot of games in the first three weeks of the season.

‘Players coming back from injury won’t be able to play seven games in that short space of time.’