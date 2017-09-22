Pompey appoint Boardman as head of recruitment

Have your say

Phil Boardman has been appointed head of recruitment at Pompey.

Several new faces have joined the backroom staff at Fratton Park following Kenny Jacket’s arrival as manager in June.

Boardman departed his role at Wolves as head of performance analysis – where he worked under Jackett – to move to the Blues.

Meanwhile, Bobby Bacic has been made head physiotherapist after the departures of Andy Procter and Nick Meace. Both followed ex-boss Paul Cook to Wigan.

Bacic previously worked with Jackett at Millwall and also spent time with QPR and Preston.

He also knows the area well having carried out his work placement at QA Hospital and St Mary’s Hospital while training.

Bacic said: ‘I’m delighted to come to Pompey and I am looking to use my experience to help the club grow, as we try to build a long-term infrastructure.

‘I actually did my placement in the city at both QA Hospital and St Mary’s Hospital 20 years ago, so it’s nice to be back.

‘It’s great that we’ve also brought in some highly-rated, up-and-coming members of staff from other clubs, while others have been promoted from within.’

Pompey have also appointed Jack Hughes as first-team physio, Jeff Lewis as head of sports science and Steven Robinson becomes sports therapist.

Meanwhile, Ben Spong and Will Harlow-Triggs have been appointed as academy strength & conditioning coach and academy physiotherapist respectively.