Pompey ask for League help over Fratton seating

Pompey have asked the Football League for dispensation to reduce Fratton Park’s away capacity.

Season-ticket sales of 14,500 and the ground’s ongoing decreased capacity have ensured home seats are at a premium for the Blues’ League One return.

In the meantime, visiting clubs must be offered the Milton end’s entire 2,700 seats.

Although rarely taken up in League Two, it inevitably hampered the sale of tickets in that part of Fratton Park.

Last season, only five fixtures attracted more than 600 visiting supporters, with Exeter (1,010), Luton (1,547) and Plymouth (2,644) reaching four figures.

Pompey can, of course, reallocate half the Milton end should there be particularly small away followings.

Now Mark Catlin has made contact with the Football League over halving the Milton end for the entire campaign.

Although he is not confident the plea will prompt a change in Fratton Park’s seat allocation.

Pompey’s chief executive said: ‘I am still seeking clarification from the Football League as to whether they can give us dispensation, although it is highly unlikely.

‘I doubt that will be the case, but it’s worth asking the question.’

Halving the away section would allow season tickets for the 2017-18 campaign to be sold in the Milton end.

In addition, it would increase the supply of match-day tickets, which this season have become scarce already.

In League One, Pompey can expect sizeable away followings from Blackburn, Charlton, Wigan, Bristol Rovers, Oxford United, Bradford and Plymouth.

The Blues’ average away attendance last term was 1,503.