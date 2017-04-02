Pompey assess striker injury

Pompey are assessing the extent of Noel Hunt’s dislocated shoulder.

The striker was forced off in first-half of yesterday’s 2-0 victory at Hartlepool which strengthened the Blues’ grip on automatic promotion.

The veteran fell awkwardly following an aerial challenge in which referee Mark Brown pulled him up for a foul.

After being stretchered off, Hunt was taken to the A&E department at the University Hospital of Hartlepool before linking-up with his team-mates for the journey home.

The former Reading man had been recalled for the Victoria Park trip following Eoin Doyle’s groin problem which threatens to prematurely end his season.

The length of Hunt’s absence is still to be determined, although he surely must rank as extremely doubtful for next weekend’s visit of Yeovil.

Assistant boss Leam Richardson said: ‘It was a nasty one, Noel popped his shoulder.

‘Normally you are out for a little while with such an injury, but we will have to confirm that tomorrow.

‘He was gutted, he’s a great lad, great around the squad and, with Eoin injured, it was his chance to get up and running.

‘He will be made up we won – although we’ll have to fine him for using his phone while the game was on to Tweet pictures of himself!’

Carl Baker missed yesterday’s win with a hamstring injury, with Jamal Lowe his replacement.

But Richardson is optimistic over his return.

He added: ‘Carl is having a scan, it’s his hamstring, there are a few fibres there.

‘But he’s a fit lad, he looks after himself extremely well, so I don’t think he will be out for long.

‘We are not too concerned about that at the minute.’