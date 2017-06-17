Pompey assistant denies interest in Henry

Joe Gallen has poured cold water on James Henry being at Pompey next season.

The Blues had been linked with a move for the out-of-contract winger.

The 28-year-old played under Kenny Jackett when he was in charge of Millwall and Wolves.

Henry spent last season on loan at Bolton, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Molineux.

Last term he made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters, who finished second in League One.

He has since been released by Wolves.

However, wide areas are not positions Pompey need reinforcements.

With that in mind, assistant boss Gallen believes it is unlikely Henry will be among those recruited by Jackett in the weeks ahead.

He said: ‘I don’t think James will come.

‘James is a really good player but that is not a position we are looking at improving.’