Pompey beach soccer star nominated for world title

Sarah Kempson has toasted her nomination for a prestigious award.

The Pompey Beach Soccer ace has been shortlisted for the title of best women’s player at the inaugural Beach Soccer Worldwide awards.

Kempson, 26, helped Pompey finish as runners-up in the Euro Winners Cup in May and was voted most valuable player of the tournament.

She then played a pivotal role in the England team that won the Euro Beach Soccer Cup two months later.

Kempson faces competition from Dutch star Grytsje van den Berg and Brazilian Leticia Villar for the award and is delighted to have been nominated.

‘I am over the moon,’ said the former Pompey Ladies player.

‘It was a bit of a shock – I was just at home chilling out when I found out.

‘Anyone from the England team could have been nominated because we have such a talented squad.

‘Hopefully this is a way of beach soccer getting a bit of the national recognition it deserves.’

The Littlehampton-born talent, however, knows she faces tough competition from van den Berg and Villar.

She added: ‘I have played against the Dutch girl a few times and she is a good player.

‘The Brazilian is well known around Europe, although I don’t know her personally.’

The Beach Soccer Worldwide awards take place on Saturday, November 4 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.