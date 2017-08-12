Pompey blow as defender is set to miss rest of season

Have your say

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis looks set to miss the rest of the season.

The Huddersfield loanee limped off in the first half of Pompey’s League One curtain-raiser against Rochdale last Saturday with a knee injury.

Holmes-Dennis was initially expected to be about for three to four months.

But Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has confirmed the left-back requires surgery after the results of yesterday’s scan came through.

The Blues manager said: ‘We wish Tareiq all the best.

‘He looks like he’ll be out for the season and has an operation on Monday.

‘Everybody at Portsmouth wishes him all the best but it doesn’t look like his comeback will be this season.’