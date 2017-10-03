Pompey blow as Pitman undergoes knee operation

Have your say

Pompey's injury problems continue to mount after Brett Pitman today underwent a knee operation

And the Blues' leading scorer is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks.

The nine-goal striker went under the surgeon's knife to remove a piece of floating tissue.

The problem has dogged Pitman for the past month, yet he has continued to put in his goal-scoring performances.

However, it has been decided to now operate, ruling him out for an estimated 2-4 weeks, depending on how swiftly the knee settles.

On Monday, Pitman had an operation on the broken nose he sustained against Fleetwood last month.