Pompey blow as Pitman undergoes knee operation

Pompey's injury problems continue to mount after Brett Pitman today underwent a knee operation
And the Blues' leading scorer is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks.
The nine-goal striker went under the surgeon's knife to remove a piece of floating tissue.
The problem has dogged Pitman for the past month, yet he has continued to put in his goal-scoring performances.
However, it has been decided to now operate, ruling him out for an estimated 2-4 weeks, depending on how swiftly the knee settles.
On Monday, Pitman had an operation on the broken nose he sustained against Fleetwood last month.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.